MPD investigates a reported sexual assault on University Ave.

By Slone Salerno
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a report of an adult sexual assault on University Ave. and Mills St.

MPD says a 20-year-old woman was walking west on University Ave. just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning, when she noticed a man following her.

Officials add, the suspected male, then reached under her dress and touched her private area with his hand.

The woman says she screamed and ran away from the suspect, then called police.

The suspect has not been found and the investigation is ongoing.

