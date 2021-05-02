Much Needed Rain - Rain and storms likely Sunday night - Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Much needed rain is on the way! Our next big weather maker will be a slow-moving cold front that will be the focal point for rain showers and storms late Sunday through Monday. Widespread rainfall totals Sunday through Tuesday will be range from 0.25″ to up to 1.00″ of rain. Places north of Madison towards central Wisconsin will be closer to an inch, while places south of Madison towards the WI-IL state line will be between 0.25″ - 0.5″.

Next BIG Weather Maker - Rain and a few storms like Sunday night - Monday (WMTV NBC15)

Rainfall Potential Sunday - Tuesday (WMTV NBC15)

Rain is needed across south central Wisconsin. Abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions have developed across the area. The rainfall deficit on the year for Madison is over 3″ of rain.

Rainfall Update (WMTV NBC15)

It’s a warm start to Sunday. We are waking up to temperatures in the 60s, which is near the average high for this time of year. It’s also breezy with a south wind at 5-15 mph. The south wind at kept temperatures from dropping too far overnight.

You know it’s going to be a warm day when you are waking up to temperatures near the average high. High temperatures this afternoon will once again climb into the lower to mid 80s. Sunday is going to be breezy, but not nearly as windy as Saturday. Expect a southwest wind at 10-15 mph. The wind will start to lighten up this evening.

Sunday's yard Work Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Rain showers and storms will start to develop across central Wisconsin this afternoon through this evening. This rain and storm activity will drop south across the area tonight. Madison and places north of Madison will have the best chance of rain. There are still some question marks on how far south the rain showers and storms will build. Even though threat is low, a stronger storm capable of gusty wind and hail can’t be ruled out towards central Wisconsin this evening or tonight. Overall, it’s going to be another mild night. Temperatures will range from near 50 degrees north of Madison towards central Wisconsin to near 60 degrees along the WI-IL state line.

HI-RES Future Radar Sunday 8PM (WMTV NBC15)

HI-RES Future Radar Monday 12AM (WMTV NBC15)

Monday will probably not be nearly as warm. Highs will only be in the 60s. Places that stay south of the front could make it into the 70s Monday afternoon. Another round of rain showers and storms will be likely Monday afternoon into Monday evening. Once again, a stronger storm can’t be ruled out, but the threat will likely remain low.

HI-RES Future Radar Monday 4PM (WMTV NBC15)

Scattered rain showers will be possible on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will only be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees, which is below average for this time of year.

Wednesday will be our next dry day. Expect a lot of sunshine and highs in the lower 60s.

The end of the workweek will feature more cool May temperatures and a few rain showers. Highs Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be in the upper 50s.

