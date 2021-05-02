Packers, state politicians react to restaurant shooting
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have issued a statement regarding a deadly shooting Saturday night at a restaurant located inside the Radisson at the Oneida Casino complex in Ashwaubenon.
The gunman killed two people and seriously injured one other person before he was killed by police.
Early Sunday afternoon, the Packers released this statement regarding the incident:
Earlier in the day, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur took to Twitter regarding the shooting.
My deepest condolences to all those affected by last night’s shooting here in Green Bay. We have the smallest & closest community in professional sports. It’s unfortunate anytime events like this occur & sad when it hits so close to home.