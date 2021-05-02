Packers, state politicians react to restaurant shooting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have issued a statement regarding a deadly shooting Saturday night at a restaurant located inside the Radisson at the Oneida Casino complex in Ashwaubenon.

The gunman killed two people and seriously injured one other person before he was killed by police.

Early Sunday afternoon, the Packers released this statement regarding the incident:

“Our thoughts are with all our friends with the Oneida Nation after the senseless and tragic shooting that took place last night. We extend our condolences to the family and friends of those who lost their lives, and we appreciate the actions of law enforcement officials in reacting to the dangerous situation.”

Earlier in the day, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur took to Twitter regarding the shooting.

My deepest condolences to all those affected by last night’s shooting here in Green Bay. We have the smallest & closest community in professional sports. It’s unfortunate anytime events like this occur & sad when it hits so close to home. — Matt LaFleur (@CoachMLaFleur) May 2, 2021

In addition to the Packers, state politicians are also reacting to the news.

State Senators Robert Cowles (R-Green Bay) and Melissa Agard (D-Madison) released the following statements Sunday morning:

“As we are still learning more about the shooting at the Oneida Casino, one thing is clear: our community suffered a traumatic event last night. My heart goes out to those impacted by the shooting, to the Oneida Nation and to all of Northeast Wisconsin as we continue coping with this senseless violence. Those victims and families of those killed and injured will remain in my thoughts and prayers. I want to extend my gratitude to the law enforcement officers who were able to stop the suspect before more blood was shed. As we all await more information, I ask that everyone only follow trusted sources as the state Department of Justice and local law enforcement work to learn more. Finally, I want to encourage anyone who is emotionally impacted by last night’s events to please reach-out and talk to someone if you’re having trouble coping. Whether it’s a friend, family member, or helpline, sometimes we can’t process traumatic events alone, and we shouldn’t be afraid to ask for help.”

“My heart is breaking for those in the Oneida Nation and the Green Bay area. I am thinking of the victims of this horrible violence. They were people who loved and were loved. I am thinking of the families and loved ones left behind. They will carry this senseless tragedy on their soul forever, and I am sending my love to them as they mourn this unspeakable loss. We can’t become numb to these horrific events. We cannot treat mass shootings as part of the background noise in our everyday lives. Over time, and with each news report, we are chipping away at the core of who we are as a nation. To the Green Bay community and Oneida Nation - you have my thoughts and support. I will support you by working tirelessly to bring about the changes needed to address these incidents of gun violence. I will carry you with me every day in my work as we look to find solutions to this uniquely American problem. And I will never accept that these incidents are inevitable. It is time to make change. Now. We can’t wait another day.”

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers issued the following statement regarding the shooting just before 11 p.m. Saturday:

Wisconsin State Representative Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna) released the following statement Saturday night regarding the shooting:

