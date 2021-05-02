Police investigating after man shot outside of Middleton bar

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Middleton Police are investigating a shooting outside a bar that happened early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, police responded to Hody Bar & Grill on the 1900 black of Aurora St. after receiving a report of shots fired around 1 a.m. Police found evidence of gunfire outside the bar, but everyone involved in the incident had left.

Authorities say the incident began as a dispute between two men inside the bar.

An adult male arrived at UW Hospital’s emergency room a short while later, however, with gunshot wounds tied to the incident. He is in stable condition with injuries that are not life threatening, police say.

Middleton Police are continuing to follow up on this case and ask that anyone with information related to the incident contact police immediately.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.