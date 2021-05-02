Prom Night returns to Juda High School in person

GREEN COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday May 1 marked Prom Night for juniors and seniors at Juda High School. The school held the big dance in person this year, after cancelling the entire event in 2020.

The pandemic changed some things about Prom but students said they were still excited to celebrate. At the beginning of the school year, while students returned to class, in-person events at Juda seemed like a thing of the past.

“l was like okay, well this is going to be [the] school year, nothing special’s going to happen,” said sophomore Liana Daniels.

However, in spring, the district decided to move forward with Prom, and students pulled it together in just over the month.

“I can’t believe how good it looks and just how much teamwork we put into it,” said senior Miah Roth, who helped plan the theme and decorations.

Juda typically only holds a junior prom, so seniors like Roth and her friend Jencie Lynaugh thought they might have missed their chance before the spring announcement from the district.

“I’m so happy to have a prom,. Without a prom, it would just be so sad, I’m so excited to have a prom,” Lynaugh said.

Parents pitched in as well, helping cook and set up dinner.

“We were very excited to hear that they were going to have one,” said Savanna Andrews, whose daughter is a senior.

Andrews said the community pulled together a special night for their kids. She added her daughter was excited to create one last memory.

“It’s one of your most memorable things in high school, so I just hope everybody has a good night,” Andrews said.

The COVID-19 pandemic did change things: Students had to wear masks when not eating and drinking.

The district also decided to serve dinner at school to keep everyone in place, but that was one change students said they hope continues in the future.

“We usually just go out with our friends for dinner or our dates, but I’m really glad that we’re having a dinner here,” said sophomore Gracyn Bolton.

For Juda seniors, Prom is the last major event before graduation, which will also be held in person at the end of May.

“After this, we have like 18 days left and we’re done,” Lynaugh said.

Roth added, “I’m just happy to enjoy this night with my friends and just remember how good it is to go to a prom because I kind of forgot what it was like after missing an entire year of it.”

The district added several other features to Prom, including raffles and a hypnotist show.

