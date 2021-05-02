Scattered showers and storms drop South Tonight; Rainy start to the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Temperatures once again soared into the lower 80s across south-central Wisconsin. The lighter winds & abundant sunshine contributed to highs being a bit warmer than forecast. A frontal boundary North of Madison will be the focus of showers & storms tonight. A few showers & thunderstorm cells were seen firing north of the Capital Region.

Low temperatures fall into the upper 50s given increasing cloud cover. Showers & storms form along the frontal boundary in Central Wisconsin. The front drops south tonight and brings the rain along with it. Areas North of Madison stand the best chance of seeing some rain tonight. Rain chances increase up through Midnight Monday to Madison. The rain along the front is expected to weaken thanks to nighttime cooling. However, a few showers may persist into Monday morning.

As daylight breaks & the atmosphere heats up, showers & storms will fire once again. Madison to the State Line stand the best chance of Rain on Monday afternoon. Although not expected, a stronger storm cannot be completely ruled out tonight or tomorrow.

Rain wraps up late Monday into Tuesday. A few showers are possible on the backside of a low in the Great Lakes on Tuesday. Most will notice the drop in temperatures! We’ll go from highs in the lower 70s on Monday down to the mid 50s on Tuesday. Sunshine breaks back out on Wednesday allowing highs to climb close to 60°F.

After a round of showers on Thursday, highs stabilize in the upper 50s - lower 60s at the end of next week.

