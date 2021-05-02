Sheriff’s Office: Names of victims, shooter won’t be released Sunday; witness statements still needed

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say they are still investigating what they say is a double homicide and attempted homicide Saturday evening at the Radisson Saturday evening.

The Radisson is part of the Oneida Casino complex in Ashwaubenon.

Saturday evening, authorities say a gunman killed two people and seriously injured another before he was also killed by police. Members of the Oneida Nation say the shooting happened at the Duck Creek Bar and Grill, located inside the Radisson, which is a part of the Oneida Casino complex.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab is working with the Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) as well as Brown County investigators to process the scene.

Authorities say they will likely be processing the scene until late Sunday afternoon, or early Sunday evening. According to the Sheriff’s Office, they will not be releasing the names of the suspect, victims or any involved officers Sunday due to notification of family members.

“They say, they saw a guy and he walked into the kitchen and then they just heard the pops,” Joseph Bisset of Shelton, Connecticut said. His parents were inside Duck Creek Saturday night. “Their ears were ringing and all that...They said it was chaos, almost like a movie, everyone was running through the lobby.”

Bisset, 17, along with his friends and family were in Green Bay for a junior hockey tournament.

“It was a little nerve racking because I’ve never been in one of these situations before. Other than that I felt safe in the room though because we were far away from where it happened,” Bisset said.

Due to the large number of people in the vicinity of the shooting Saturday night, authorities are still working to obtain eyewitness statements, and also process evidence.

Anyone who had direct eyewitness observations of the homicides and hasn’t been interviewed by a law enforcement agent is asked to call Lt. Brian Slinger. Lt. Slinger can be reached at 920-448-4229. When calling, leave your name and phone number, and he will then get in touch with you to schedule an interview.

In addition, anyone who may still have a vehicle at the Radisson will need to work with authorities to retrieve it. According to the Sheriff’s Office, vehicles on the first floor of the parking ramp or the parking lot outside the ramp will need to remain in place until the crime scene is clear, which will likely be late Sunday afternoon or early evening.

However, authorities say owners of vehicles on the second floor or higher of the parking ramp can go to the main entrance and meet with security. The Sheriff’s Office security members will escort vehicle owners one at a time to their vehicle.

Brown County authorities say a news conference will be held at 10 a.m. Monday.

Oneida Nation members say they are reaching out to provide all necessary services of counseling for employees in the Radisson and the Oneida Casino operations.

“It’s very tough obviously talking with the Radisson manager,” Oneida Nation Chairman Tehassi Hill said. “It’s kind of distraught early on because just the lack of knowledge in being able to get on site, and being able to assist the employees who are on site.”

In addition, Oneida Nation says it is providing extremely broad security and surveillance throughout their properties, with the highest level being present at their casino properties.

As previously reported, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office says current information suggests the suspect, who has only been identified as a male as of this time, has ties to the Oneida Casino from an employment status.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the shooting was a targeted event, and not a random shooting. Authorities say the gunman was targeting a specific victim that wasn’t there, but appears to have decided to shoot some of the person’s friends and coworkers.

Two of the coworker’s friends are deceased, and another person who was seriously wounded was flown to Milwaukee to undergo surgery. An Action 2 News reporter spotted a helicopter flying near the area earlier in the evening.

The Sheriff’s Office says a report came in at about 7:27 p.m. for shots fired at the Duck Creek Restaurant inside the Oneida Casino/Radisson Conference Center in Ashwaubenon. Multiple law enforcement agencies could be seen outside the Oneida Casino near Austin Straubel Airport shortly after.

During an overnight news conference, authorities say the gunman was killed by law enforcement members outside. They say two of the victims were found inside the restaurant, and a third person was outside near the entrance of the restaurant.

Members of the DCI will be doing the officer-involved shooting portion of the investigation, while members of the Oneida Tribal Police Department and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the homicide portion of the shooting.

Green Bay Police told Action 2 News officers with their department, as well as officers with the Appleton and Oneida Police Departments, were at the casino Saturday evening. In addition, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office says they, as well as the Ashwaubenon Public Safety Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol, responded to the scene.

Late Saturday night, Oneida Nation officials said the West Mason Casino, the Travel Center and Packerland Casinos will re-open at 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 2. In addition, all retail stores will re-open as usual on Sunday. This announcement came after Oneida Nation officials said all Oneida Casino locations would be closed until further notice. Meanwhile, the Main Casino, as well as IMAC, will remain closed until further notice.

