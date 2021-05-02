Silver alert issued for missing 82-year-old man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A silver alert has been issued for an 82-year-old man in Grant Co. who is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment, according to an alert from the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice.

Harley Welsh was last seen leaving Napp’s Motel in Fennimore around noon Saturday. Welsh called his wife to say he wasn’t feeling well and was going to come home instead of going to lunch with his daughter, but he never made it home to Fond du lac.

Officials believe he is in a 2021 burgundy Mazda CX-7 with Florida license plates. The plate number is DQDA22 and he has a Green Bay Packers license plate cover on the front plate, with Wisconsin State Parks stickers on the front windshield as well.

Welsh is described as 5′ 11″ and 125 pounds. He has hazel eyes and short grey hair with a bald spot on the top of his head.

The alert said it is unknown what he was wearing the last time he was seen.

Officials noted Welsh used to live in the southwest side of Stoughton.

If you have any information on Welsh’s whereabouts, contact the Fond du lac Police Dept. at (920)-906-5555.

