State lawmakers send regards to Oneida Nation, Green Bay community following casino shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State lawmakers are sending their regards to the Oneida Nation after a gunman opened fire inside the Oneida Casino Saturday evening and killing two victims and seriously injuring a third before being shot and killed by the police.

Gov. Tony Evers released a statement Saturday night stating in part, “our hearts, thoughts, and support go out to the Oneida Nation, the Ashwaubenon and Green Bay communities, and all those affected by this tragedy.”

He went on to say, “while we are waiting for more information, we hope and pray those who were injured will recover and are grateful for the first responders who quickly responded to the situation.”

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says current information suggests the suspect, who has only been identified as a male as of this time, has ties to the Oneida Casino from an employment status.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the shooting was a targeted event, and not a random shooting. Authorities say the gunman was targeting a specific victim that was not there but appears to have decided to shoot some of the person’s friends and coworkers.

Sen. Melissa Agard (D-Madison) said Sunday morning her “heart is breaking for those in the Oneida Nation and the Green Bay area.”

“I am thinking of the victims of this horrible violence,” Sen. Agard said. “They were people who loved and were loved. I am thinking of the families and loved ones left behind. They will carry this senseless tragedy on their soul forever, and I am sending my love to them as they mourn this unspeakable loss.”

