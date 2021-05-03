19-year-old accused of threatening people with baseball bat, damaging car

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “I’ll smack you in the head,” a 19-year-old man is accused of yelling Friday night while in a parking lot and armed with a baseball bat.

According to the Madison Police Dept., Sachel Hamm was threatening people around 4 p.m. outside a gas station in the 3000 block of E. Washington Ave.

As officers tried to make contact with the teen, he allegedly took off running. With the help of a K-9 unit, Hamm was tracked down and taken into custody.

Investigators also believe Hamm previously used a baseball bat to damage a car in the 1200 block of Elizabeth St.

He was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of disorderly conduct while armed, resisting, and criminal damage to property.

