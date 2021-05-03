70-year-old man faces 7th OWI charge after Madison crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 70-year-old man faces his seventh driving while intoxicated offense after he was arrested over the weekend following a Saturday night crash.

According to the Madison Police Dept., Julio Garrido was seen driving erratically along W. Washington Ave. around 8:30 p.m. before he crashed near the S. Park St. and Emerald St. intersection.

He was not hurt, but his vehicle did suffer some damage, police noted.

Following the wreck, Garrido was taken into custody and booked into the Dane Co. jail on 7th offense operating while intoxicated, tampering with ignition interlock, and operating while revoked.

