Advertisement

70-year-old man faces 7th OWI charge after Madison crash

(WHSV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 70-year-old man faces his seventh driving while intoxicated offense after he was arrested over the weekend following a Saturday night crash.

According to the Madison Police Dept., Julio Garrido was seen driving erratically along W. Washington Ave. around 8:30 p.m. before he crashed near the S. Park St. and Emerald St. intersection.

He was not hurt, but his vehicle did suffer some damage, police noted.

Following the wreck, Garrido was taken into custody and booked into the Dane Co. jail on 7th offense operating while intoxicated, tampering with ignition interlock, and operating while revoked.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Text messages between a Madison woman and her mom make it on “The Tonight Show”
Daniel Defosse says he lost thousands to a contractor who never completed the work.
Wisconsin Dells veteran loses thousands to paving scam
Richland Center teen found dead near ATV crash
Wis. woman alleges cheese, tomato sauce fraud in Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks lawsuit
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is calling on gardeners, paddlers and...
DNR urges Wisconsinites to look out for invasive, poisonous plant

Latest News

(FILE)
19-year-old accused of threatening people with baseball bat, damaging car
Suspect robs employees at Madison Culver’s
The training behind driving a bus
The training behind driving a bus
Silver alert cancelled for missing 82-year-old man