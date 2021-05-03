Complete list of educators nominated for 2021 NBC15 Crystal Apple Awards

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We thank everyone for submitting nominations for the 2021 NBC15 Crystal Apple Awards.

We received more than 250 nominations from school districts across South Central Wisconsin.

The full list of 2021 NBC15 Crystal Apple Nominees:

Aaron Roden, Sacred Heart Catholic School

Abby Boehm, St. Ann’s Catholic School

Adrienne VanNorman, St. Jerome School

Alana Allette, Huegel Elementary School

Alish Clay, Eastside Elementary School

Allis Reese, Oregon School District

Allison Arnold, Lincoln Elementary

Amanda Johnson, Verona Area International School

Amanda Schulz, Holy Cross Lutheran School

Amber Adams, Stonier Prairie Elementary

Amy Bass, Prairie Ridge Intermediate School

Amy Weber, Glacier Creek Middle School

Andrea Roloff, Our Lady Queen of Peace School

Andrew Bessick, Kromrey Middle School

Andrew Bohnsack, Kennedy Elementary School

Angela Flynn, FJ Turner High School

Angela Griffin Perry, Franklin Middle School

Anita Pucillo, Oregon Preschool, Inc

Ann Hague, Glacier Creek Middle School

Anthony Cao, Madison West Highschool

April Buri, Platteville High School

Becky Hookham , Kennedy Elementary

Becky Kleppe, Mount Horeb Intermediate School

Beth Schmiege, Eastside Lutheran School

Bette Bradley, Chavez Elementary School

Brenda Bunn, Fennimore Elementary School

Brenna Baumgartner, Jack Young Middle School

Brenna Connors , Tomas Jefferson Middle School

Brian Bothwell, Oregon High School

Briann Huebner, River Bluff Middle School

Brianna Giebel, Mazomanie Elementary School

Brianna Miller, Randolph School District

Caitlin Duncan, Milton West Elementary

Carl Nordstrom, Lodi Middle School

Carrie Struck, St. Paul Lutheran School, Lake Mills

Cassandra Kromer, La Follette High School

Channon Galligan, Wausau West High School

Chelsey Kraemer, Westside Elementary School

Christine Geier, Dane County Jail School

Colleen Wells, Monticello Public Schools

Connie Hammill, Sauk Trail School

Danielle Brettler, Winnequah Elementary

Dave Ebert, Oregon High School

David Davis, Janesville Craig High School

Dawn Doherty, Prairie View Middle School

Deborah John-Bousquet, Sauk Prairie High School

Debra Natz, St. Paul’s Lutheran, Janesville

Denise Gorgen, Mineral Point Elementary

Doug Seigert, West Elementary

Fabu Carter, UW-Madison

Elizabeth Folberg, Stoner Prairie Elementary School

Elizabeth Stangl, Tower Rock Elementary School

Elyse Grothaus, Glacier Creek Middle School

Emily Pertzborn, Lodi Middle School

Erin Holland, Country View Elementary School

Erin Kauppinen, Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Ernie Leuthold, Dodgeville Elementary School

Gabrielle McBride, Core Knowledge Charter School

Gary Schommer , Crown of Life Christian Academy

Geoffrey Krentz, Dodgeville School District

Gina Aiello, Meadow View Elementary School

Gina Day, Heritage Elementary School

Gina Rollins, Cuba City Middle School

Hannah Wiesmann, Winnequah Elementary School

Heather Roberson, Wisconsin Heights MS/HS

Heather Vitale, Forest Edge Elementary School

Heidi Wells, Milton West Elementary School

Holly Dregne, Elm Lawn Elementary School

Holly Wilkinson, Lodi Primary School

Hua Meng, Community Christian School

Ingrid Timm, Marshall Early Learning Center

Jack Debertin, Spring Harbor Middle School

James Doolittle, Fall River School District

James Kelley, Monona Grove High School

James Russell, Elm Lawn Elementary school

Jameson Pajerski, Franklin Middle School

Jamie Hutt, Wisconsin Heights School District

Jared Redders, Indian Mound Middle School

Jean Hilby, Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Jean Pitel, Deforest Area Middle School

Jeffery Clowes, FJ Turner High School

Jenna Adas, Cambridge Elementary School

Jenni Landretti, Elm Lawn Elementary School

Jennifer Collins, Edgerton Middle School

Jennifer Tranberg, Marshall Early Learning Center

Jerre Sveum, Lakeview Elementary School

Jess Davis, Kegonsa Elementary School

Jessica Blank, St. John the Baptist

Jessica Carter, Sugar Creek Elementary School

Jessica Dowd, Milton School District

Jessica Stokes, Adams Friendship High School

Jill Wood, Emerson Elementary School

Joan Anthony, Boscobel Middle/High School

Joan Unmacht, Velma Hamilton Middle School

John Gotto, Jefferson High School

Joi-Lynn Rens, Lincoln STEM Elementary

Joshua Rothman, Waunakee Intermediate School

Julie Jenson, Roosevelt Elementary School

Kari Landis, Northside Elemetary, varies

Kari Ropicky, Spring Hill Elementary School

Karleen Oppermann, St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Fort Atkinson

Kasey Maxwell, River Valley High School

Katelyn Dunham, Mineral Point Elementary School

Katherine Perez-Lohr, Madison Metropolitan School District

Kathryn Lenerz, G.L.W. Elementary, Baraboo

Kathryn Williams, Horizon Elementary

Katie Tso, Sauk Trail Elementary

Katlyn Rilling, Lodi Primary School

Kay Black, Oregon Middle School

Kelli Fritz, Westfield Area High School

Kelly Meinholz, Heritage Elementary

Kelsey Zimborski, ARISE Virtual Academy

Kendra Miescke, East Elementary

Kim Becker, Monticello School District

Kim Hilario, Community Christian School

Kristen Hebberth, Bright Child Learning Center, Madison

Laura Ozminkowski, St Paul’s School

Lauren Saxon, Marshall Early Learning Center

Laurie Luetscher, Grand Avenue Elementary School

Leah Hellenbrand, Kennedy Elementary

Lenore Hatton, Oregon Middle School

Linda Bisarek, Hillsboro Middle/High School

Linda Lund, Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic School

Lindsey Lease, Douglas Elementary

Lisa Blake, Early Learning center

Lisa Clark, Webster Elementary School

Lisa Husnick, Lodi Elementary School

Lisa Seiler, Waunakee Intermediate

Lori Davis, F.J Turner High School

Lumei Huang, Verona Area International school

Lynn Peirick, Sharon Community School

Marcella Venegas, Little University in Vienna

Margaret Raisbeck, River Bluff Middle School, Stoughton

Margaret Davison, Westside Elementary

Marshall Special Education Department and Paraeducators at Marshall High School

Mary Baumgarten Sacred Heart School, Reedsburg

Mary Richards, Monroe School District

Mary Stowell, Richland Center High School

Matt Ries, Beloit Turner High School

Matthew Vanevenhoven, Sun Prairie High School

Megan Tickner, Marshall Early Learning Center

Meghan McCall, Jefferson School District

Melissa Gervasi, Mount Horeb Intermediate Center

Melissa Lund, Heritage Elementary

Michael Hruby, Wisconsin Heights School District

Michelle Jensen, Prairie View Middle School

Mike Flanagan, Black Hawk

Mike Hanson, Baraboo High School

Mindy McCann, Hillsboro Middle School

Molly Deegan, Levi Leonard Elementary

Nancy Lawrence-Molder, Schenk Elementary School

Nate Kalscheur, G.L.W. Elementary, Baraboo

Nicholas Schmidt, Madison Memorial High School

Nicole Quandt, Immaculate Heart of Mary

Nikki Woerth, Parker High School

Nina Pohl, Elm Lawn Elementary

Nori Gilman, Pope Farm Elementary School

Oliva Durant, ARISE Virutal Academy, Janesville

Pam Peasall, St. John’s Lutheran School

Pam Starkenburg, Holy Cross Lutheran School

Paul James Kelley, Monona Grove High School

Paul Riyeff, River Bluff Middle School

Peggy Turbin, Middleton Baby and Childcare

Peter Kelley, Monona Grove High School

Rachel Hurley, Whitewater Middle School

Rachel Weaver, Marshall Early Learning Center

Randi Osborne, Weston School District

Renee Bieri, Northside Elementary School

Rob Harms, Watertown Unified School District

Rochelle Anderson, Windsor Elementary school

Roxanne Hasse, Al Behrman Elementary

Ruth Flannagan, Glacial Drumlin School

Sam Levy, Hillsboro Elementary School

Sara Schaefer, Madison East High School

Sarah Moldenhauer, East Elementary School

Scott Amera, Glacial Drumlin School

Scott Bakken, Sauk Prairie Middle School

Shan Bartus, Kromrey Elementary School

Shawn Holewinski, Arboretum Elementary School

Sierra Leek, Glacial Drumlin School

Spencer Rohlinger, Baraboo High School

Stacie Nichols, Parker High School, Janesville

Stacy Starin, Waunakee Intermediate School

Suzie Doolittle, Fall River School District

Tara Hansen, Grayside Elementary, Mauston

Teri Dorner, St. Joseph School

Terry Albitz, New Century School

Theresa Amundson, Franklin Middle School

Tina Wright, Hazel Green Middle School

Tischa Busch, Platteville High School

Todd Kirchbaum, Tomah Middle School

Travis Koch, Oregon High School

Troy Dean, Marshall High School

Vanessa Mislivecek, Hillsboro Elementary School

Violet Kuehl, Levi Leonard Elementary

Wendy Samaca, Nuestro Mundo Community School

William Rogeberg, Badger Ridge

Yvette Beilfuss, Oconomowoc Virtual Learning Community

Zachary Nelson, Lodi Area Middle School

All Poynette School District Teachers

All parents and caretakers who helped their children with virtual learning

