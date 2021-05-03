Complete list of educators nominated for 2021 NBC15 Crystal Apple Awards
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We thank everyone for submitting nominations for the 2021 NBC15 Crystal Apple Awards.
We received more than 250 nominations from school districts across South Central Wisconsin.
The full list of 2021 NBC15 Crystal Apple Nominees:
- Aaron Roden, Sacred Heart Catholic School
- Abby Boehm, St. Ann’s Catholic School
- Adrienne VanNorman, St. Jerome School
- Alana Allette, Huegel Elementary School
- Alish Clay, Eastside Elementary School
- Allis Reese, Oregon School District
- Allison Arnold, Lincoln Elementary
- Amanda Johnson, Verona Area International School
- Amanda Schulz, Holy Cross Lutheran School
- Amber Adams, Stonier Prairie Elementary
- Amy Bass, Prairie Ridge Intermediate School
- Amy Weber, Glacier Creek Middle School
- Andrea Roloff, Our Lady Queen of Peace School
- Andrew Bessick, Kromrey Middle School
- Andrew Bohnsack, Kennedy Elementary School
- Angela Flynn, FJ Turner High School
- Angela Griffin Perry, Franklin Middle School
- Anita Pucillo, Oregon Preschool, Inc
- Ann Hague, Glacier Creek Middle School
- Anthony Cao, Madison West Highschool
- April Buri, Platteville High School
- Becky Hookham , Kennedy Elementary
- Becky Kleppe, Mount Horeb Intermediate School
- Beth Schmiege, Eastside Lutheran School
- Bette Bradley, Chavez Elementary School
- Brenda Bunn, Fennimore Elementary School
- Brenna Baumgartner, Jack Young Middle School
- Brenna Connors , Tomas Jefferson Middle School
- Brian Bothwell, Oregon High School
- Briann Huebner, River Bluff Middle School
- Brianna Giebel, Mazomanie Elementary School
- Brianna Miller, Randolph School District
- Caitlin Duncan, Milton West Elementary
- Carl Nordstrom, Lodi Middle School
- Carrie Struck, St. Paul Lutheran School, Lake Mills
- Cassandra Kromer, La Follette High School
- Channon Galligan, Wausau West High School
- Chelsey Kraemer, Westside Elementary School
- Christine Geier, Dane County Jail School
- Colleen Wells, Monticello Public Schools
- Connie Hammill, Sauk Trail School
- Danielle Brettler, Winnequah Elementary
- Dave Ebert, Oregon High School
- David Davis, Janesville Craig High School
- Dawn Doherty, Prairie View Middle School
- Deborah John-Bousquet, Sauk Prairie High School
- Debra Natz, St. Paul’s Lutheran, Janesville
- Denise Gorgen, Mineral Point Elementary
- Doug Seigert, West Elementary
- Fabu Carter, UW-Madison
- Elizabeth Folberg, Stoner Prairie Elementary School
- Elizabeth Stangl, Tower Rock Elementary School
- Elyse Grothaus, Glacier Creek Middle School
- Emily Pertzborn, Lodi Middle School
- Erin Holland, Country View Elementary School
- Erin Kauppinen, Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
- Ernie Leuthold, Dodgeville Elementary School
- Gabrielle McBride, Core Knowledge Charter School
- Gary Schommer , Crown of Life Christian Academy
- Geoffrey Krentz, Dodgeville School District
- Gina Aiello, Meadow View Elementary School
- Gina Day, Heritage Elementary School
- Gina Rollins, Cuba City Middle School
- Hannah Wiesmann, Winnequah Elementary School
- Heather Roberson, Wisconsin Heights MS/HS
- Heather Vitale, Forest Edge Elementary School
- Heidi Wells, Milton West Elementary School
- Holly Dregne, Elm Lawn Elementary School
- Holly Wilkinson, Lodi Primary School
- Hua Meng, Community Christian School
- Ingrid Timm, Marshall Early Learning Center
- Jack Debertin, Spring Harbor Middle School
- James Doolittle, Fall River School District
- James Kelley, Monona Grove High School
- James Russell, Elm Lawn Elementary school
- Jameson Pajerski, Franklin Middle School
- Jamie Hutt, Wisconsin Heights School District
- Jared Redders, Indian Mound Middle School
- Jean Hilby, Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School
- Jean Pitel, Deforest Area Middle School
- Jeffery Clowes, FJ Turner High School
- Jenna Adas, Cambridge Elementary School
- Jenni Landretti, Elm Lawn Elementary School
- Jennifer Collins, Edgerton Middle School
- Jennifer Tranberg, Marshall Early Learning Center
- Jerre Sveum, Lakeview Elementary School
- Jess Davis, Kegonsa Elementary School
- Jessica Blank, St. John the Baptist
- Jessica Carter, Sugar Creek Elementary School
- Jessica Dowd, Milton School District
- Jessica Stokes, Adams Friendship High School
- Jill Wood, Emerson Elementary School
- Joan Anthony, Boscobel Middle/High School
- Joan Unmacht, Velma Hamilton Middle School
- John Gotto, Jefferson High School
- Joi-Lynn Rens, Lincoln STEM Elementary
- Joshua Rothman, Waunakee Intermediate School
- Julie Jenson, Roosevelt Elementary School
- Kari Landis, Northside Elemetary, varies
- Kari Ropicky, Spring Hill Elementary School
- Karleen Oppermann, St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Fort Atkinson
- Kasey Maxwell, River Valley High School
- Katelyn Dunham, Mineral Point Elementary School
- Katherine Perez-Lohr, Madison Metropolitan School District
- Kathryn Lenerz, G.L.W. Elementary, Baraboo
- Kathryn Williams, Horizon Elementary
- Katie Tso, Sauk Trail Elementary
- Katlyn Rilling, Lodi Primary School
- Kay Black, Oregon Middle School
- Kelli Fritz, Westfield Area High School
- Kelly Meinholz, Heritage Elementary
- Kelsey Zimborski, ARISE Virtual Academy
- Kendra Miescke, East Elementary
- Kim Becker, Monticello School District
- Kim Hilario, Community Christian School
- Kristen Hebberth, Bright Child Learning Center, Madison
- Laura Ozminkowski, St Paul’s School
- Lauren Saxon, Marshall Early Learning Center
- Laurie Luetscher, Grand Avenue Elementary School
- Leah Hellenbrand, Kennedy Elementary
- Lenore Hatton, Oregon Middle School
- Linda Bisarek, Hillsboro Middle/High School
- Linda Lund, Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic School
- Lindsey Lease, Douglas Elementary
- Lisa Blake, Early Learning center
- Lisa Clark, Webster Elementary School
- Lisa Husnick, Lodi Elementary School
- Lisa Seiler, Waunakee Intermediate
- Lori Davis, F.J Turner High School
- Lumei Huang, Verona Area International school
- Lynn Peirick, Sharon Community School
- Marcella Venegas, Little University in Vienna
- Margaret Raisbeck, River Bluff Middle School, Stoughton
- Margaret Davison, Westside Elementary
- Marshall Special Education Department and Paraeducators at Marshall High School
- Mary Baumgarten Sacred Heart School, Reedsburg
- Mary Richards, Monroe School District
- Mary Stowell, Richland Center High School
- Matt Ries, Beloit Turner High School
- Matthew Vanevenhoven, Sun Prairie High School
- Megan Tickner, Marshall Early Learning Center
- Meghan McCall, Jefferson School District
- Melissa Gervasi, Mount Horeb Intermediate Center
- Melissa Lund, Heritage Elementary
- Michael Hruby, Wisconsin Heights School District
- Michelle Jensen, Prairie View Middle School
- Mike Flanagan, Black Hawk
- Mike Hanson, Baraboo High School
- Mindy McCann, Hillsboro Middle School
- Molly Deegan, Levi Leonard Elementary
- Nancy Lawrence-Molder, Schenk Elementary School
- Nate Kalscheur, G.L.W. Elementary, Baraboo
- Nicholas Schmidt, Madison Memorial High School
- Nicole Quandt, Immaculate Heart of Mary
- Nikki Woerth, Parker High School
- Nina Pohl, Elm Lawn Elementary
- Nori Gilman, Pope Farm Elementary School
- Oliva Durant, ARISE Virutal Academy, Janesville
- Pam Peasall, St. John’s Lutheran School
- Pam Starkenburg, Holy Cross Lutheran School
- Paul James Kelley, Monona Grove High School
- Paul Riyeff, River Bluff Middle School
- Peggy Turbin, Middleton Baby and Childcare
- Peter Kelley, Monona Grove High School
- Rachel Hurley, Whitewater Middle School
- Rachel Weaver, Marshall Early Learning Center
- Randi Osborne, Weston School District
- Renee Bieri, Northside Elementary School
- Rob Harms, Watertown Unified School District
- Rochelle Anderson, Windsor Elementary school
- Roxanne Hasse, Al Behrman Elementary
- Ruth Flannagan, Glacial Drumlin School
- Sam Levy, Hillsboro Elementary School
- Sara Schaefer, Madison East High School
- Sarah Moldenhauer, East Elementary School
- Scott Amera, Glacial Drumlin School
- Scott Bakken, Sauk Prairie Middle School
- Shan Bartus, Kromrey Elementary School
- Shawn Holewinski, Arboretum Elementary School
- Sierra Leek, Glacial Drumlin School
- Spencer Rohlinger, Baraboo High School
- Stacie Nichols, Parker High School, Janesville
- Stacy Starin, Waunakee Intermediate School
- Suzie Doolittle, Fall River School District
- Tara Hansen, Grayside Elementary, Mauston
- Teri Dorner, St. Joseph School
- Terry Albitz, New Century School
- Theresa Amundson, Franklin Middle School
- Tina Wright, Hazel Green Middle School
- Tischa Busch, Platteville High School
- Todd Kirchbaum, Tomah Middle School
- Travis Koch, Oregon High School
- Troy Dean, Marshall High School
- Vanessa Mislivecek, Hillsboro Elementary School
- Violet Kuehl, Levi Leonard Elementary
- Wendy Samaca, Nuestro Mundo Community School
- William Rogeberg, Badger Ridge
- Yvette Beilfuss, Oconomowoc Virtual Learning Community
- Zachary Nelson, Lodi Area Middle School
- All Poynette School District Teachers
- All parents and caretakers who helped their children with virtual learning
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.