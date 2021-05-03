Advertisement

Dane Co. tweaks outdoor seating rules in upcoming emergency order

(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Public Health Madison & Dane Co. revised the outdoor gathering portion of its latest emergency public health order to add a provision regarding seating.

The new version does not reimpose a hard cap on outdoor gatherings, which are only limited by social distancing considerations. Instead, it defines how outdoor seating will be handled.

The addition explains that tables, chairs and stools must be six feet apart for people who are not members of the same household or living unit. It also requires everyone to remain seated when they are not in transit.

The agency notes that the revisions are similar to how they were phrased in previous orders.

The order is set to go into effect on Wednesday. More details about other changes in the new order, including the heightened caps on indoor gatherings, is available here.

