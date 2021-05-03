FIRST ALERT: Tracking a round of rain and thunderstorms Monday evening

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - MUCH-NEEDED RAIN - A round of rain showers and thunderstorms will continue to impact the area this afternoon and evening. The rain activity will swing from west to east across the area. Most of the rain showers and storms will be east of the area by 8 p.m. this evening. Even though it is not likely, a stronger storm capable of gusty winds and hail can’t be ruled out, mainly for Madison and points south to the WI-IL state line. Locally heavy rain and lightning will likely be the main threats this evening. These rain showers and storms will bring in much-needed rain. Widespread additional rainfall totals through 12AM Tuesday will likely be between 0.25″ and 0.75″. The storms and heavier downpours could dump to up an inch of rain.

HI-RES Future Radar Monday 6PM (WMTV NBC15)

Additional Rainfall through Tuesday 12AM (WMTV NBC15)

A cold front will clear the rain and storms out of the area this evening. This front will bring in a shot of cooler air and gusty northwest winds. The wind will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows will range from near 40 degrees for places north of Madison towards central Wisconsin to near 50 degrees for places along the WI-IL state line.

Low Temperatures - Monday night (WMTV NBC15)

Tuesday will be a cooler day. Temperatures will 5 to 10 degrees below where they should be for this time of year. High temperatures will only be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The average high for Madison on May 4 is 65 degrees. There will be a few spots of sunshine in the afternoon and evening. However, the clouds will be slow to breakup. Even though it is not likely, a stray shower or sprinkle can’t be ruled out. Tuesday will also be breezy at times with a north to northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Tuesday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Wednesday will likely be the pick day of the workweek. Wednesday will feature a lot of sunshine and high temperatures near 60 degrees.

More cool May weather and scattered rain showers are expected as we wrap up the workweek. High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will only be in the upper 50s, while morning lows could be in the upper 30s in some spots.

Some of the forecast models show another storm system impacting the Midwest this weekend. Depending on the track and strength of this system, more rain will be possible on Saturday and Sunday. Highs temperatures this weekend will be on either side of 60 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.