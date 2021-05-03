Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW: Crews battle fire at Whiting Mill in Menasha

Published: May. 2, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire crews are battling a structure fire at George A. Whiting Mill in Menasha Sunday.

Menasha Mayor Don Merkes put out a statement on Facebook saying, “Another great loss to Menasha history, the Whiting Mill is up in flames.’

According to the mayor’s post, firefighters are trying to protect neighboring properties. The photo attached to the story is courtesy of Mayor Merkes on Facebook.

Winnebago County Dispatch confirmed a structure fire at 100 River Street in Menasha. The mill is no longer in operation.

Stay with Action 2 News for more on this developing story.

