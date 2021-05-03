Advertisement

Impaired driver crashes going the wrong direction on I39/90

By Madison Smith
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested an intoxicated driver after receiving several calls about an SUV traveling the wrong direction in the westbound lanes of I30/90 near Madison.

A second call came in, reporting that the wrong-way driver struck another vehicle. Troopers arrived on the scene to find two heavily damaged vehicles blocking both lanes.

Troopers reported signs of impairment in the wrong-way driver, Nicholas C Rahlf, 28, of Houston, Minnesota.

Authorities report Rahlf refused to perform sobriety tests or answer any questions. He was transported to a local hospital for blood testing and was subsequently arrested for OWI Causing Injury 3rd Offense, according to a press release from Wisconsin State Patrol in DeForest.

The condition of the other driver has not been released.

