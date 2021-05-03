Madison Capitols announce return to play plan for upcoming season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Capitols have announced their plan to return to play for the 2021-2022 USHL season after the last season was canceled due to COVID-19.

The Capitols will regain their players from the previous draft as they were dispersed amongst the league and to other leagues to play where local health guidelines allowed it.

Arguably the best comeback story of the 2020's.

📖 https://t.co/3uLNhzBiRG. pic.twitter.com/woEDrKr6re — Madison Capitols (@MadCapsHockey) May 3, 2021

The USHL will hold its annual draft on May 26 and 27, the Capitols will then host its tryouts in June with the preseason going into full swing after Labor Day ahead of the season which will start play in October.

The 2021-2022 season will be the first with Tom Upton as head coach and general manager for the Caps as he was hired in April 2019 after spending three seasons with Mercyhurst University.

While Upton was not able to be on the ice developing Capitols’ talent he has been preparing for this moment all year along. “The work never stopped. The focus and the mentality never took a backseat even though we weren’t playing.” Upton said at a press conference on Monday.

“I know it’s a little different to say but the work never stopped from a front office standpoint and from just building our organization in a positive way. For me from the hockey side just scouting all year. Trying to find the right people and the right players are going to fit in with what we’re doing here which is winning hockey games and developing.”

Team President, Andrew Joudrey harped on the development of not just his players but the Capitols brand.

“We’re going to be doing our best to keep growing the game at a grass roots level. To help kids want to become Madison Capitols and then Wisconsin Badgers.”

“This is a great day to announce this but I don’t think anyone’s surprised that this day has come. Obviously we have been looking forward to it but like I keep saying the work never stopped and it won’t stop. It’s going to continue and we’re just going to keep moving forward.” added Upton.

