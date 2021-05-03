Madison yard waste collection ends Spring season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For Madison residents who have not finished their outdoor Spring Cleaning yet, they will now have to take an extra step – or rather an extra drive – to get rid of their lawn refuse.

The city’s yard waste collection window has closed for the season. That means anyone needing to get rid of their leaves, weeds, twigs, etc. will need to take it to one of the three drop off sites currently open.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only a limited number of vehicles will be allowed onto the loading area at any given time. The city explains that this will allow for social distancing.

It also warns residents that they may have to wait in line before dropping off their refuse. Anyone still in line when a site closes will not be allowed to enter and asked to return another day. People may also be turned away prior to closing time because they would not be likely to make it through the line before the facility closes.

According to the city, the Badger Road, Sycamore Ave., and yard waste-only location on South Point Road are currently open and through Dec. 4 their hours will be:

Monday - 7:30am to 2:45pm

Tuesday - 7:30am to 7:00pm

Wednesday - Closed

Thursday - 7:30am to 7:00pm

Friday - 7:30am to 2:45pm

Saturday - 9:00am to 4:00pm

Sunday – Closed

The sites are closed on holidays and close early on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

No one is allowed to drop-off material after it closes.

