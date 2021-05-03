Advertisement

Madison yard waste collection ends Spring season

(WBAY photo)
(WBAY photo)(WBAY)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For Madison residents who have not finished their outdoor Spring Cleaning yet, they will now have to take an extra step – or rather an extra drive – to get rid of their lawn refuse.

The city’s yard waste collection window has closed for the season. That means anyone needing to get rid of their leaves, weeds, twigs, etc. will need to take it to one of the three drop off sites currently open.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only a limited number of vehicles will be allowed onto the loading area at any given time. The city explains that this will allow for social distancing.

It also warns residents that they may have to wait in line before dropping off their refuse. Anyone still in line when a site closes will not be allowed to enter and asked to return another day. People may also be turned away prior to closing time because they would not be likely to make it through the line before the facility closes.

According to the city, the Badger Road, Sycamore Ave., and yard waste-only location on South Point Road are currently open and through Dec. 4 their hours will be:

  • Monday - 7:30am to 2:45pm
  • Tuesday - 7:30am to 7:00pm
  • Wednesday - Closed
  • Thursday - 7:30am to 7:00pm
  • Friday - 7:30am to 2:45pm
  • Saturday - 9:00am to 4:00pm
  • Sunday – Closed

The sites are closed on holidays and close early on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

No one is allowed to drop-off material after it closes.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Text messages between a Madison woman and her mom make it on “The Tonight Show”
Daniel Defosse says he lost thousands to a contractor who never completed the work.
Wisconsin Dells veteran loses thousands to paving scam
Richland Center teen found dead near ATV crash
Wis. woman alleges cheese, tomato sauce fraud in Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks lawsuit
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is calling on gardeners, paddlers and...
DNR urges Wisconsinites to look out for invasive, poisonous plant

Latest News

Dawn Doherty is NBC15's first Crystal Apple recipient.
Crystal Apple: Dawn Doherty
Dane Co. tweaks outdoor seating rules in upcoming emergency order
Madison Capitols logo
Madison Capitols announce return to play plan for upcoming season
Over 7,600 students to graduate from UW-Madison Saturday