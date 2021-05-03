Advertisement

Much-Needed Rainfall on the Way Today

Cooler temperatures are expected this week
By Charlie Shortino
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure will move in from the southwest today and bring the likelihood of much-needed rainfall to the region. The best chances of rain are later this afternoon but a few spotty showers will be possible any time after mid-morning. Rainfall totals will generally be in the 0.50 to 1.00 inch range with local totals potentially a little higher. Warm air remains in place over the southern part of the state and though temperatures won’t be as warm as yesterday, highs will still be above average at around 70 degrees. A cold front in association with the low pressure system will move through and bring cooler temperatures in for the rest of the week. Highs beginning to morrow will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

These are the forecast rain totals for southern Wisconsin through early Wednesday.
Highs will be near 70 today but cooler conditions are on the way through the rest of the week.
Today: Mostly cloudy with showers/t-storms likely. High 70. Wind: Southerly 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers/t-storms likely. Low: 45. Wind: Northwesterly 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High 57.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 60.

