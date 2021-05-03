Advertisement

Name released of driver killed in Dane Co. rollover wreck

FILE
FILE
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF ROXBURY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the Sauk City man killed over the weekend in an early morning crash in the Town of Roxbury.

According to the medical examiner, Tyler J. Plescia was pronounced dead at the scene and its preliminary examination indicates the 30-year-old died of injuries sustained in the wreck.

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office had previously reported Plescia’s pickup truck crashed around 5 a.m. Saturday after the driver lost control of the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado while heading south on Co. Hwy. 188.

Plescia was thrown from the pickup after it went off the road and started to roll, authorities said. The Sheriff’s Office noted that he had not been wearing a seat belt at the time.

The wreck remains under investigation by the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Text messages between a Madison woman and her mom make it on “The Tonight Show”
Daniel Defosse says he lost thousands to a contractor who never completed the work.
Wisconsin Dells veteran loses thousands to paving scam
Richland Center teen found dead near ATV crash
Wis. woman alleges cheese, tomato sauce fraud in Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks lawsuit
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is calling on gardeners, paddlers and...
DNR urges Wisconsinites to look out for invasive, poisonous plant

Latest News

Dawn during treatment.
Crystal Apple winner: Dawn Doherty
Oneida shooting video
Fired employee shot three at Oneida restaurant, killing two
Menasha mill fire
Police: Menasha mill walls unstable, could collapse
Photos from criminal complaint allegedly showing Brandon Nelson (left) and Abram Markofski...
Dane Co. man charged in U.S. Capitol attack; La Crosse Co. man arrested too