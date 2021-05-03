Name released of driver killed in Dane Co. rollover wreck

TOWN OF ROXBURY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the Sauk City man killed over the weekend in an early morning crash in the Town of Roxbury.

According to the medical examiner, Tyler J. Plescia was pronounced dead at the scene and its preliminary examination indicates the 30-year-old died of injuries sustained in the wreck.

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office had previously reported Plescia’s pickup truck crashed around 5 a.m. Saturday after the driver lost control of the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado while heading south on Co. Hwy. 188.

Plescia was thrown from the pickup after it went off the road and started to roll, authorities said. The Sheriff’s Office noted that he had not been wearing a seat belt at the time.

The wreck remains under investigation by the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

