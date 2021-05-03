Advertisement

Name released of UTV driver killed in Dodge Co. wreck

(KCRG)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOWN OF LEBANON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the 60-year-old man who died Saturday after the UTV he was driving went into a ditch.

In an update Monday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as Otto Abolins, of rural Ashippun. No other information about the wreck was released and it remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources.

On Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office reported that a passerby had spotted Abolins’ UTV rolled over on Monroe Rd., near La Follette Rd., around 11 p.m. the previous night.

Its initial investigation indicated the UTV went off the road and overturned when it reached a marshy ditch. Abolins was thrown from the UTV and pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, the Sheriff’s Office said Abolins was not wearing a seatbelt or a helmet at the time, adding that alcohol use is believed to be a factor in the crash.

