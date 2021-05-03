Advertisement

New kids’ TV show emerges from the Mister Rogers universe

The whimsical series for children ages 3-5 starts airing Monday and centers on the adventures of Donkey Hodie, an enthusiastic yellow donkey with a bright magenta mane.(Source: Fred Rogers Productions, PBS)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Mister Rogers’ neighborhood is expanding. In rare welcome news of sprawl, PBS Kids is readying a new puppet-led series called “Donkey Hodie,” inspired by characters in the original Fred Rogers TV show.

She’s the granddaughter of the donkey puppet Rogers created back when TV shows were in black and white.

During each 15-minute episode, Donkey Hodie learns lessons like why following a recipe step-by-step makes sense.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

