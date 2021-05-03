Wisconsin nears new milestone for COVID-19 cases, despite a new vaccine benchmark

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Even as the number of fully vaccinated Wisconsinites tops two million, the total number of COVID-19 cases is set to reach another milestone in the coming days, sitting just below the 600,000 mark.

The notable vaccine milestone came over the weekend. According to the latest numbers from the DHS, 2,009,464 people were reported as fully vaccinated Monday, setting the percentage of fully vaccinated Wisconsinites at 34.5.

It took just over one month to have another one million people fully vaccinated against the virus. The state had hit one million residents with a completed series on March 29, when around 29% of residents had received at least one dose.

On Monday, the Department of Health Services reports 43.4% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose.

Wisconsin nearing 600,000 total COVID-19 cases

DHS confirmed 349 new COVID-19 cases Monday as the state nears 600,000 total COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the pandemic. The total number of cases is currently sitting at 599,576.

The new seven-day rolling average has gone down slightly, hitting 646 cases.

Less people entered hospitals Monday with 29 people hospitalized with the virus. No people have died from the virus in the past day. DHS adds that 6,839 people have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

