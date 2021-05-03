Advertisement

Wisconsin nears new milestone for COVID-19 cases, despite a new vaccine benchmark

By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Even as the number of fully vaccinated Wisconsinites tops two million, the total number of COVID-19 cases is set to reach another milestone in the coming days, sitting just below the 600,000 mark.

The notable vaccine milestone came over the weekend. According to the latest numbers from the DHS, 2,009,464 people were reported as fully vaccinated Monday, setting the percentage of fully vaccinated Wisconsinites at 34.5.

It took just over one month to have another one million people fully vaccinated against the virus. The state had hit one million residents with a completed series on March 29, when around 29% of residents had received at least one dose.

On Monday, the Department of Health Services reports 43.4% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose.

Wisconsin nearing 600,000 total COVID-19 cases

DHS confirmed 349 new COVID-19 cases Monday as the state nears 600,000 total COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the pandemic. The total number of cases is currently sitting at 599,576.

The new seven-day rolling average has gone down slightly, hitting 646 cases.

Less people entered hospitals Monday with 29 people hospitalized with the virus. No people have died from the virus in the past day. DHS adds that 6,839 people have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Text messages between a Madison woman and her mom make it on “The Tonight Show”
Daniel Defosse says he lost thousands to a contractor who never completed the work.
Wisconsin Dells veteran loses thousands to paving scam
Richland Center teen found dead near ATV crash
Wis. woman alleges cheese, tomato sauce fraud in Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks lawsuit
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is calling on gardeners, paddlers and...
DNR urges Wisconsinites to look out for invasive, poisonous plant

Latest News

According to the World Health Organization, vaccine apprehension could slow the process of...
Is herd immunity attainable? UW Health expert weighs in
Gov. Ron DeSantis
Florida governor invalidates all local COVID-19 emergency orders
More than 2 million Wisconsin residents fully vaccinated
(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
Over 34% of Wisconsinites complete COVID-19 vaccine series