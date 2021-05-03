Over 7,600 students to graduate from UW-Madison Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just over 7,600 students will graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Saturday during two graduation ceremonies at Camp Randall, rain or shine, a news release states.

According to numbers from UW-Madison officials, 7,630 graduates will earn degrees on Saturday - 5,493 undergraduate students, 1,266 master’s degree students and 871 doctoral candidates.

Undergraduates and graduate degree candidates will have separate ceremonies on Saturday afternoon. The undergraduate ceremony will start at noon and will feature UW-Madison alumnus and Broadway star Andre De Shields as the commencement speaker.

The graduate degree ceremony will start at 4 p.m. and will feature video remarks from prominent psychologist, John Gottman.

Only graduates are allowed at the in person ceremonies, but family members, friends and graduates who are unable to attend can watch a live stream of the ceremonies.

UW is also allowing people to submit a free video tribute to a graduate through the Parent and Family Program.

“Throughout the course of this past year, I have been impressed by the resilience and grace that the Class of 2021 has demonstrated in the face of upheaval and uncertainty,” says Chancellor Rebecca Blank, who will speak at both ceremonies. “I want to extend a special thank you to the family and friends whose love and support has helped carry them through.”

A schedule for all commencement-related events can be found here.

