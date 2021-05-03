Advertisement

Republicans ask Evers to discuss federal stimulus funding

Governor Tony Evers and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos
Governor Tony Evers and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislative leaders are calling on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to meet with them to discuss his plans for spending $3.2 billion in federal stimulus money coming to the state.

Evers last week said that such discussions are not a “top priority.”  

Republicans on Monday requested a meeting with Evers.

State law gives the governor the power to decide how to spend the money. Evers has vetoed bills passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature that would give lawmakers control.

The budget committee is scheduled to start taking vote on the budget Thursday, beginning with killing nearly 300 of Evers’ proposals.

