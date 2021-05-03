Advertisement

Suspect robs employees at Madison Culver’s

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating an armed robbery Sunday night at a Culver’s restaurant just off the beltline on the city’s west side.

According to the initial report, a suspect went into the restaurant, in the 2100 block of Beltline Hwy., shortly after 11 p.m. He told employees he had a gun, demanded money from them.

After taking the cash, he then fled on a bicycle.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345. Tips can also be left anonymously at 608-266-6014 or on the web at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Text messages between a Madison woman and her mom make it on “The Tonight Show”
Daniel Defosse says he lost thousands to a contractor who never completed the work.
Wisconsin Dells veteran loses thousands to paving scam
Richland Center teen found dead near ATV crash
Wis. woman alleges cheese, tomato sauce fraud in Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks lawsuit
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is calling on gardeners, paddlers and...
DNR urges Wisconsinites to look out for invasive, poisonous plant

Latest News

(FILE)
19-year-old accused of threatening people with baseball bat, damaging car
70-year-old man faces 7th OWI charge after Madison crash
The training behind driving a bus
The training behind driving a bus
Silver alert cancelled for missing 82-year-old man