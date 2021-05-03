Suspect robs employees at Madison Culver’s

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating an armed robbery Sunday night at a Culver’s restaurant just off the beltline on the city’s west side.

According to the initial report, a suspect went into the restaurant, in the 2100 block of Beltline Hwy., shortly after 11 p.m. He told employees he had a gun, demanded money from them.

After taking the cash, he then fled on a bicycle.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345. Tips can also be left anonymously at 608-266-6014 or on the web at p3tips.com.

