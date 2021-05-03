The need for school bus drivers grows during the pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As kids continue to head back to in-person classrooms in 2021, a pre-pandemic problem continues to grow: A deficit in bus drivers.

For the past several years, the number of bus drivers across the Madison area, and the state of Wisconsin, has slimmed.

Over the past decade, companies like Kobussen Buses have lost roughly half the full and part-time drivers. It is a problem the pandemic exacerbated.

“A lot of our seasoned drivers, who started driving a bus as a post-retirement job, did not come back after the break during COVID,” said Val Zintiz, a recruiter for Kobussen. “Other people found different jobs during the COVID break.”

At the start of last 2020, the Sun Prairie Kobussen had roughly 120 drivers. Now, the location has around 80.

It is a big problem for students returning to school. They need buses and bus drivers to get them to class on time. However, Zintz says lots of people are intimidated by the size of the vehicle or the idea of managing dozens of young riders.

“People think the bus is a struggle to navigate or that kids are naughty when that just isn’t true,” said Zintz.

Training for drivers is tailored to each new prospect, with no max timeline, so drivers can take as long as they need to train before even receiving a route. Following testing, drivers hit their routes with a trainer before they set out on their own. As for the kids, the drivers love their riders and are not just drivers but an important part of the neighborhoods they drive in and around.

“All the drivers were so excited to get back on their routes,” said Jon Wilson, a trainer for Kobussen. “It meant a lot to get back out there.”

Now, Zintz and Wilson hope the flexibility of a bus driver’s schedule will entice people to the job.

“Working this job part-time is so easy to fit into any schedule,” said Zintz.

She added they are specifically hoping that people who started a business during the pandemic will turn to bus driving as a second job to add to the new pursuit.

