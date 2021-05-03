Two men killed in separate motorcycle crashes

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Two men are dead, after they both were involved in separate motorcycle crashes in Sauk County on Sunday.

The first crash was reported just after 12:00 p.m. on County Road B near the intersection with Guhl Road in the township of Troy.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office reports the 2007 Yamaha motorcycle left the road and crashed into a nearby field.

The male driver was killed from injuries sustained in the crash.

While deputies were on the scene of the first crash, a report of a separate motorcycle crash came in.

The Sheriff’s Office says the second crash happened just after 1:00 p.m. on State Highway 60 near the intersection with County Road C in the township of Troy.

Authorities report a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle left the road, and entered a wooded area near the roadway.

The male driver died due to his injuries from the crash.

It’s reported that both drivers were ejected from their motorcycles in the crashes.

At this time the names of both victims are being withheld pending notification of the families and the investigation into both crashes is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.