Wisconsin Valley Fair announces concert lineup

The grandstand lineup has been announced for the 2021 Wisconsin Valley Fair.
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Valley Fair has announced the Grandstand lineup for the fair that is set to run Aug. 3 to Aug. 8 at Marathon Park in Wausau.

On Tuesday, Aug. 3, local favorites Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z will headline the action. On Wednesday, Aug. 4, Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, Aaron Tippin and the Roots and Boots tour will take over the stage. Country star Randy Houser will perform on Thursday, Aug. 5. Friday, Aug. 6 will feature the Ezra Ray Hart trio made up of Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra and Emerson Hart of Tonic. On Saturday, Aug. 7, people will be able to take in some rodeo action with the fair hosting the Dakota Rodeo Company for PRCA Rodeo.

Reserve seats for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday night are on sale now. You can visit the fair’s website for tickets and details.

