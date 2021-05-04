43-year-old woman died in custody at Green Lake Correctional Facility

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Green lake EMS responded to the Green Lake Correctional Facility for a 43-year-old woman with a medical concern who later died in custody on April 30, according to a news release.

Officials said EMS was paged around 8:34 p.m. for the medical concern and Green Lake Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted. EMS and Corrections Officers performed life-saving measures but the woman was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by Green Lake Co. Sheriff’s Office, the Dept. of Corrections and the Green Lake Co. Coroner’s Office.

