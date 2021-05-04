Big dent in the rainfall deficit - Much needed rain and storms end tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The rain and storms that impacted the area Monday afternoon and evening put a big dent in the rainfall deficit. According to radar estimated rainfall totals, much of the area recorded at least 0.5″ of rain. Since Sunday, the heaviest rain fell north of Madison towards central Wisconsin. The rain showers and storms that developed along a slow-moving cold front dumped heavy rain across the northern half of the area. This is where the radar is showing widespread 1-3″ of rain.

Radar Estimated Rainfall Totals (WMTV NBC15)

As of 7 p.m. Monday, 0.55″ of rain officially fell in Madison. This brings Madison’s year-to-date rainfall total up to 5.53″, which is still over 3″ below average. By the beginning of May, Madison’s rainfall total should be over 8.5″.

Rainfall Update - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

There is a chance some of these numbers could go up before the end of the night. Any chance for additional rain will come to an end by midnight. The overnight will be mostly cloudy and cooler. Low temperatures Monday night into Tuesday will range from near 40 degrees north of Madison to near 50 degrees along the WI-IL state line.

Low Temperatures - Monday night (WMTV NBC15)

Tuesday will be a cooler day. Temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees below where they should be for this time of year. High temperatures will only be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The average high for Madison on May 4 is 65 degrees. There will be a few spots of sunshine in the afternoon and evening. However, the clouds will be slow to breakup. Even though it is not likely, a stray shower or sprinkle can’t be ruled out. Tuesday will also be breezy at times with a north to northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Tuesday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Wednesday will likely be the pick day of the workweek. Wednesday will feature a lot of sunshine and high temperatures near 60 degrees.

More cool May weather and scattered rain showers are expected as we wrap up the workweek. High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will only be in the upper 50s, while morning lows could be in the upper 30s in some spots.

Upcoming Rain Chances - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

Some of the forecast models show another storm system impacting the Midwest this weekend. Depending on the track and strength of this system, more rain will be possible on Saturday and Sunday. Highs temperatures this weekend will be on either side of 60 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.