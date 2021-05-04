Advertisement

Chauvin files motion for new trial in George Floyd case, alleges jury misconduct

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (WMTV) - Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has filed an appeal for a new trial Tuesday, after Chauvin was convicted last month in the murder of George Floyd.

According to NBC News, Chauvin’s attorney Eric Nelson filed the request and alleges Chauvin’s ability to have a fair trial was affected by publicity before the trial started.

Nelson argues in the filing that because the court failed to sequester the jury or “admonish them to avoid all media,” they were not only subjected to prejudicial publicity but also “jury intimidation or potential fear of retribution.”

Chauvin was convicted on April 20 of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the Black man said he couldn’t breathe and went motionless. Under Minnesota statutes he’ll only be sentenced on the most serious one — second-degree murder.

While that count carries a maximum sentence of 40 years, experts say he won’t get that much. They say that for all practical purposes, the maximum he would face is 30 years, and he could get less.

Chauvin’s sentencing is set for June 25.

