Cooler temperatures will settle in for the remainder of the week

Highs will be below average for at least the next seven days
By Charlie Shortino
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure will exit the region to the southeast today. This low brought much-needed rainfall to the region yesterday with rain totals of 0.50 to 1.50 inches over much of southern Wisconsin. Cooler air is now settling into the region. Highs today will only reach the middle to upper 50s today. The average highs are now in the middle 60s. The cooler temperatures are expected to last into the first part of next week with below average highs expected each day between now and Tuesday of next week. The National Weather Service has posted a Frost Advisory for tonight and early tomorrow morning for the central part of the state.

Much-needed rainfall has been pick up over the past 48 hours. Most spots received 0.50 to 1.50...
Much-needed rainfall has been pick up over the past 48 hours. Most spots received 0.50 to 1.50 inches with local totals to the north up around 5 inches.(wmtv weather)
A Frost Advisory will be in effect from midnight tonight until 9:00 am Wednesday for the...
A Frost Advisory will be in effect from midnight tonight until 9:00 am Wednesday for the central part of the state.(wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High 57. Wind: Northerly 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 39. Wind: Northerly 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 60.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 58.

