Crystal Apple Winner: Terry Albitz

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Monday marked the start of Teacher Appreciation Week. Throughout this week, NBC15 will honor five teachers with a Crystal Apple Award and 10 honorable mentions.

The award is given to teachers who have touched the lives of others.

NBC15′s second award recipient is New Century School first-grade teacher Terry Albitz, whose teaching career pulls from a background that stretches all the way to Broadway. Albitz is in his first year as a full-time teacher after spending 30 years as a professional singer, dancer and actor.

“I’m really honored and proud to receive this you guys, wow!” exclaimed Albitz.

Terry Albitz in COUNTY 2-NITE! - Branson, MO - 1995 (Terry Albitz)

Albitz explained that his foundation as a teacher is play-based learning, using song and puppets to engage the classroom.

“It engages the learners in learning that feels like play to them, so when it doesn’t feel like work, you can get so much more learning done,” said Albitz.

While performing, he also taught the arts- including acting, voice and script analysis. Now, he leads a troupe of kindergarten and first-grade students.

“What Mr. Terry brings to the classroom is this amazing, welcoming environment,” said school principal Mrs. Ann Princl.

“I would love for them to know that they were heard, they were valued, they were trusted, they were believed, they were seen, and that they were part of the greater class family,” said Albitz.

He added,”...if that’s what they walk away with, then I will consider it a very successful school year.”

Albitz still keeps up with acting, performing in local shows. He took a few years off of performing to get his teaching license while also working toward his master’s degree in elementary education.

Terry Albitz in Fantastique - Guam/Sandcastle Resort 1995 (Terry Albitz)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.