Dane Co. schools to receive $1.5 million to enhance student mental health resources

(AP Images | AP Images)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County school districts will receive a combined $1.5 million to enhance mental health resources for its students, county officials announced Tuesday.

Each of the districts submitted a proposal on how to invest in youth mental health amid the pandemic, which Dane Co. executive Joe Parisi said is an issue that isn’t going away anytime soon.

“We know the behavioral health needs of young people will outlast this pandemic, so this assistance is designed to get extra supports in place prior to heading back to school this fall,” said Parisi. “This work enhances the school-based mental health teams the county and 10 school districts already partner on, known as ‘Building Bridges.’”

The districts receiving the most money are Verona Area School District ($525,000), the Madison Metropolitan School District (over $454,000), and the Oregon School District at around $103,000. MMSD will use part of its grant to pay for a bilingual resource support specialist.

The other districts receiving funding are as follows:

  • Middleton-Cross Plains ($72,101)
  • Mount Horeb ($72,550)
  • Waunakee ($29,021)
  • Wisconsin Heights ($21,569)
  • Monona Grove ($59,650)
  • Lodi ($43,000)
  • DeForest ($12,000)
  • Belleville ($7,000).

The county will fund those initiatives using federal stimulus money. A resolution to give out these awards will be reviewed by the County Board’s Health and Human Needs Committee next week the full County Board will review it later this month.

