Derek Chauvin’s attorney files motion for new trial

Derek Chauvin, the former cop on trial in the death of George Floyd, said he will not testify in his own defense.
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CNN) - Derek Chauvin’s attorney filed a motion on Tuesday for a new trial.

Attorney Eric Nelson says Chauvin should have a new trial in the “interests of justice; abuse of discretion that deprived the Defendant of a fair trial; prosecutorial and jury misconduct; errors of law at trial; and a verdict that is contrary to law.”

The motion also alleges eight total abuses of discretion by the court.

Last month, the former Minneapolis police officer was convicted on three counts for the death of George Floyd.

There is no word on when the judge will respond to the motion for a new trial.

