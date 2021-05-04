Advertisement

Dunkin’ offering free coffee on National Nurses Day

On National Nurses Day, Dunkin’ is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free donut...
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dunkin’ wants to help thank healthcare workers for all they did over the past year in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic with a free coffee to celebrate National Nurses Day.

The restaurant chain is also offering 1,000 gift cards to frontline workers at hospitals. So far, the company says it has given over 40,000 gift cards worth more than $200,000 to healthcare facilities in the Midwest.

On Thursday, healthcare workers can get a free medium hot or iced coffee, no purchase necessary, at participating locations.

They will need to show their ID’s at the time and let the staff know they are taking advantage of the offer.

