Some parents look forward to Pfizer vaccine approval for teens

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for young adults age 12 and older by next week, according to a federal official and a person familiar with the process.

Some Dane County parents are looking forward to the approval.

Sara Noonan and her son Jacob are navigating the pandemic side by side.

“We’re very close. We spend a lot of time together,” Noonan, Madison mom said. “For the last 14 months, both of us have been at home.”

Noonan said her son, like many others, missed out on a full 8th grade year experience. But now they’re turning the page to a new chapter.

Noonan is fully vaccinated. Her 14-year-old son plans to follow in her footsteps, if Pfizer gets FDA approval.

“I feel a sense of relief just knowing that maybe next year when he starts his high school, that he’ll be able to be there full-time in person,” Noonan said.

UW-Health’s Dr. Matt Anderson said getting the younger population covid vaccinated is a smart move to battle the virus.

“We know that kids are lower risk, but that’s not zero risk,” he said.

In late March, Pfizer released early results from nearly 2,300 volunteers from ages 12 to 15. The company found no covid cases among the fully vaccinated participants. The company reported side effects were similar to young adults and were most common after the second dose.

“I think this is all good stuff for protecting those kids, but also protecting those who are around them and protecting the community in general from having greater transmission of covid-19,” Dr. Anderson said.

Noonan said it’s a change that’s long overdue.

“I’ll just feel a lot more relieved, and I know he personally will feel a lot more relieved being vaccinated,” she said.

