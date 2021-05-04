Fitchburg pharmacy starts scheduling COVID-19 appointments for younger children

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Fitchburg pharmacy is wasting no time preparing for federal health officials to approve offering the Pfizer vaccine to children as young as 12 years old.

On Monday, the Fitchburg Family Pharmacy posted onto its Facebook page that they are now scheduling appointments as soon as next week for children that young. It also provided a link for people to make their sign up.

In anticipation of FDA approval, we are now scheduling vaccine appointments for the first dose of Pfizer starting next... Posted by Fitchburg Family Pharmacy on Monday, May 3, 2021

Currently, anyone age 16 or older is allowed to get the Pfizer version. However, the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are only approved for adults.

The pharmacy made the post shortly after the news broke that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize on the vaccinations by next week, according to a federal official and person familiar with the process.

The federal official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to preview the FDA’s action, said the agency was expected to expand its emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine by early next week, and perhaps even sooner.

The person familiar with the process, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters, confirmed the timeline and added that it is expected that the FDA will approve Pfizer’s use by even younger children sometime this fall.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.