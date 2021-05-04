Advertisement

Gunfire strikes home on near east side

Multiple people reported hearing gunfire in the area.
(WVUE)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after receiving multiple reports Monday evening about gunfire on the near east side of the city.

The callers reported hearing the shots around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of N. Marquette St. and Hauk St. Investigators found three shell casings in the area as well as a bullet that struck a home in the 200 block of N. Marquette St.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

MPD’s investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the gunfire is asked to call police at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can also be made by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Text messages between a Madison woman and her mom make it on “The Tonight Show”
Daniel Defosse says he lost thousands to a contractor who never completed the work.
Wisconsin Dells veteran loses thousands to paving scam
Suspect robs employees at Madison Culver’s
Wis. woman alleges cheese, tomato sauce fraud in Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks lawsuit
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is calling on gardeners, paddlers and...
DNR urges Wisconsinites to look out for invasive, poisonous plant

Latest News

Courtesy: Wisconsin State Legislature
Disabled Wisconsin lawmaker asks to participate remotely
lumber
Why new homes are still being built despite a rise in lumber prices
lumber
Why the price of lumber is through the roof
Fitchburg pharmacy starts scheduling COVID-19 appointments for younger children