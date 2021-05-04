Gunfire strikes home on near east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after receiving multiple reports Monday evening about gunfire on the near east side of the city.

The callers reported hearing the shots around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of N. Marquette St. and Hauk St. Investigators found three shell casings in the area as well as a bullet that struck a home in the 200 block of N. Marquette St.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

MPD’s investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the gunfire is asked to call police at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can also be made by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

