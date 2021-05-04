Advertisement

Health officials expect to throw out more COVID-19 doses as appointments decrease

FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for 12-15 year olds within a week
By Elise Romas
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services estimates the state has wasted 4,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

That works out to about .01 of all doses allocated to the Badger State.

Health officials say we’ve reached a kind of plateau, where the demand for vaccinations is slowing and supply is steady, which means it’s more likely doses could be thrown out.

Deputy Secretary Julie Willems van Dijk said because of the storage requirements for the COVID-19 vaccine and the inability to use some of them, the state has seen those wasted doses increase from a couple hundred per week to about 1,000-2,000 doses per week.

“We still are encouraging our vaccinators to be as prudent as they can be and use every dose as best, they can,” Willems van Dijk said. “But please also don’t waste opportunities. If you have someone in front of you who wants to be vaccinated, please puncture that vile and get that dose out and get that person vaccinated.”

Between April 26 and April 30, Public Health Madison and Dane County reported 57 wasted doses at Alliant Energy Center.

Even though more doses are expected to be thrown out in the coming weeks, the current number of weekly doses wasted compared to those being vaccinated is less than 1%.

