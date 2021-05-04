Madison West head football coach learns of firing from job listing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison West head football coach Brady Murphy confirmed he has been fired from his position with MMSD athletics.

Murphy told NBC15′s sports that he was never notified that we would be let go but found out once the job listing was posted on MMSD’s website.

Murphy anticipated this decision would be made after he started the Madison West Club Football team this spring to provide an opportunity for MMSD student-athletes at all four high schools to play football when MMSD would not offer in-person football.

“That’s not really my concern at all,” Murphy told NBC15 back in March, “My concern is for these kids to make sure they have some normalcy back in their life so they can start to have a senior football season like everyone else.”

“We wanted to show what true equity looks like.”



As all of Dane County starts the alternate fall season while MMSD still awaits a return to in-person sports,

Madison West Club Football provides the only opportunity for its students. @MadisonWestFB @Jaydonbott09 @JevanBoyton pic.twitter.com/oRhBefCBr7 — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) March 11, 2021

Murphy’s efforts to provide an opportunity to student-athletes in Madison was well received by parents and students in the district.

“Just to have the kids out of the house, seeing each other again. Playing sports, exercising, has been really healing, right? It’s not just football but it’s been healing for all of these kids.” said Joanna Ivey who has a son that’s a junior on the football team.

Big time SHOUT-OUT to the @MadisonWestFB team getting their FIRST HOME WIN today. @GeorgeBalekji and I are proud of ALL of you!!!! pic.twitter.com/skEvW215Ww — Mike Jocko Jacques (@jockosports) April 10, 2021

Madison West Club Football will play its last game of the alternate fall football season this Friday at Milton high school. Murphy will finish out coaching the rest of the season.

NBC15 has reached out to MMSD on Murphy’s position and will update this story with their response.

