Milwaukee council OKs settlement with former Bucks player

Houston Rockets forward Sterling Brown, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus...
Houston Rockets forward Sterling Brown, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Common Council has approved a $750,000 settlement in a lawsuit brought by former Bucks player Sterling Brown over his 2018 arrest in which he was taken to the ground and shocked with a Taser.

The settlement does not include an admission that Brown’s constitutional rights were violated, which Brown’s attorney had sought in talks with the city.

Instead, it has an apology from the city and Milwaukee police that recognizes that the incident over a parking violation “escalated in an unnecessary manner and despite Mr. Brown’s calm behavior.”

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the agreement also requires the city to commit to changes in the police department’s standard operating procedures.

