Milwaukee Police looking for missing 35-year-old woman
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Police Dept. issued an endangered missing person alert for a 35-year-old woman Monday night.
Iesha King was last seen in Brown Deer around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.
King is described as 5′ 4″ and 180 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a white fitted short sleeve shirt, multicolor flowered leggings and slide on flip flops. King was also last seen driving a gray 2005 Toyota Avalon with Wisconsin license plates. The license plate number is AEJ7000.
Anyone who has information about her whereabouts should contact the Milwaukee Police Dept. at (414)-935-7405.
