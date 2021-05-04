Milwaukee Police looking for missing 35-year-old woman

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Police Dept. issued an endangered missing person alert for a 35-year-old woman Monday night.

Iesha King was last seen in Brown Deer around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

King is described as 5′ 4″ and 180 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white fitted short sleeve shirt, multicolor flowered leggings and slide on flip flops. King was also last seen driving a gray 2005 Toyota Avalon with Wisconsin license plates. The license plate number is AEJ7000.

Anyone who has information about her whereabouts should contact the Milwaukee Police Dept. at (414)-935-7405.

Iesha King has been missing since around 7:30 Sunday morning. (Milwaukee Police Department)

