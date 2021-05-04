Advertisement

MMSD releases suggested new names for Madison Memorial High

Memorial High School in Madison (Source: WMTV).
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the Madison Metropolitan School District board weighs renaming James Madison Memorial High School, the district has released a list of two dozen proposed names and is asking for the public’s input.

Included in the list is keeping the name for which the city – and, by extension, the district – was named as well as two versions honoring Vel Phillips, the groundbreaking former state Secretary of State proposed by Mya Berry in her petition to get the school’s name changed.

One of the suggestions pays tribute to Bruce Dahmen, the former principal who died of a heart attack in 2014 after 40 years serving at the high school.

Other suggested names range from American historical figures such as Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman to more recent prominent government figures, like Ruth Bader Ginsburg and John Lewis. Otis Redding, who died in 1967 plane crash in Madison.

On its website, the district explained that people can identify which proposed name they prefer. The submissions will be accepted until the end of the month. After the comment period ends, the committee of 12 members and two alternates will reconvene to consider the name change.

  • Memorial High School
  • Dr. Percy L. Julian Memorial High School
  • Martin Luther King, Jr.
  • Bruce Dahmen Memorial High School
  • Ruth Bader Ginsburg Memorial High School
  • Madison Memorial High School
  • Woke High School
  • Bayard Rustin
  • Maria Monreal-Cameron
  • James Madison Memorial High School
  • Frederick Douglass High School
  • Harriet Tubman Memorial High School
  • Otis Redding
  • Vel Phillips
  • Milton McPike Memorial High School
  • John Lewis Memorial High School
  • Mildred Harnack
  • Electa Quinney High School
  • John Muir Memorial High School
  • Madison Learning Academy
  • Mary McLeod Bethune
  • Marsha P. Johnson Memorial
  • Darlene M. Hancock Memorial High School
  • Vel Phillips Memorial High School

