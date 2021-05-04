Monday’s much-needed rain puts a big dent in the rainfall deficit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The rain on Monday was a beautiful sight and much-needed.

Over the last several weeks, abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions have developed across south central Wisconsin.

According to radar estimated rainfall totals, much of the area picked up at least 0.5″ of rain Monday afternoon through Monday night. The map below does not include the rainfall from the rain and storms that dumped heavy rainfall across our northern counties Sunday evening through Sunday night.

Some places saw well over 0.5″ of rain on Monday. Here’s a list of the heavy rain storm reports from the National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan.

Madison officially recorded 0.58″ of rain on Monday. This brings our year to date precipitation total up to 5.56″. Even though a big dent was put in the rainfall deficit on Monday, the rainfall deficit is still above 3″. Madison should be much closer to 8.50″ of rain for this time of year.

More rain is in the forecast for later this week. Scattered showers will be possible Wednesday night through Thursday. There may be a better chance for rain this weekend. There are still some question marks with the weekend storm system. It looks like the heaviest rain will stay south of area. The exact strength and track of the system will determine how much rain we see this weekend. Right now, it looks like rainfall totals through the weekend will be near or less than 0.5″.

