More cool May weather - Frost possible Tuesday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The rest of the workweek is going to feel more like April than May. High temperatures will only be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees Tuesday through the upcoming weekend. The average high for this time of year is 65 degrees, so temperatures will be 5-10 degrees cooler than normal. The cooler than average temperatures will likely continue through the middle of the month, too.

The clouds will continue to slowly breakup from west to east across the area this afternoon. There is a chance much of the area could see a fair amount of sunshine before the sunsets this evening. Highs Tuesday afternoon will range from near 50 degrees east of Madison to near 60 degrees for places near the Mississippi River. It’s also going to be breezy at times with a north to northwest wind at 10-15 mph.

With high pressure building into the area, tonight is going to be a chilly and quiet night. With just a few clouds around, temperatures will drop into the 30s areawide. Lows will range from the lower 30s north of Madison towards central Wisconsin to just below 40 degrees along the WI-Il state line. With the growing season underway, a FROST ADVISORY has been issued for Adams and Juneau Co. The FROST ADVISORY will be in effect from 12 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday. There will be the potential for frost Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, mainly for places north of Madison towards central Wisconsin. If you have already done your spring planting, you are going to want to protect or bring in your temperature sensitive plants.

Low Temperatures - Tuesday Night (WMTV NBC15)

Frost Advisory Tuesday Night (WMTV NBC15)

Wednesday will likely be the pick day of the workweek. Expect a lot of sunshine and high temperatures near or just above 60 degrees. Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday evening and our rain chances will increase late Wednesday evening into Wednesday night. Rain is likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Strong to severe storms and heavy rainfall are not expected, which is why Wednesday is NOT a First Alert Weather Day. Widespread rainfall totals Wednesday - Thursday will likely stay under a half inch.

Wednesday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Rainfall Potential Wednesday - Thursday (WMTV NBC15)

Scattered rain showers will be possible out the door first thing Thursday morning. Any chance of rain should be gone by lunchtime, though. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 50s.

Friday looks like it’s going to be a sunny, dry day. High temperatures on Friday will be near 60 degrees.

More wet weather will be possible over the weekend. The forecast models show a storm system impacting the region Saturday into Sunday. The exact track and strength of the storm system will determine how good our rain chances will be this weekend. Right now, it looks like this storm system will pass to our south, which is where the best rain chances and heaviest rain could stay.

