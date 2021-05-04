More than 600,000 COVID-19 cases ever reported in Wis.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 600,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wisconsin since the start of the pandemic.

With 721 new cases confirmed positive on Tuesday, the total number of cases is now at 600,297. The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows the seven-day rolling average has slightly decreased from the previous day, now at 633.

The state reached half a million COVID-19 cases on Jan. 8, meaning it took around four months for the state to accumulate an additional 100,000 cases. At that time, the seven-day rolling average was at 2,715 cases.

Eighty-six people were admitted to Wisconsin hospitals Tuesday. According to DHS, Wisconsin is at a growing trajectory for patients in the ICU and general COVID-19 patients have had no significant change.

“It’s almost impossible to understand the impact of those numbers,” said DHS deputy secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk in a news conference. “They’re so big, that they seem removed from our lives.”

Eleven people also have died Tuesday, bringing the total number of people who have ever died from the virus up to 6,850.

Dane Co. reaches 60% for at least one COVID-19 vaccine

Over 60% of Dane County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

DHS’ COVID-19 vaccine dashboard indicates 60.2% have received at least one vaccine and 45.5% have completed their vaccine series. Every age group in Dane County has also exceeded 50% for having at least one shot, with the 65 and older age group leading the pack at 93.3%. The 18-24 age group is at the lowest percentage at 51.1%.

In the entire state, 43.5% of people have received at least one dose and 34.7% of people finished their vaccine series.

There have been 16,891 doses administered to Wisconsinites this week.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.