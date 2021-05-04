NYC ends snow days and will do remote learning instead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - So long, snow days – at least in New York City.

The days of students watching the early morning news or constantly refreshing the school’s webpage on snowy mornings to see if they can spend the day sledding or building snowmen are coming to an end.

Going forward, students in the nation’s largest city will switch to remote learning instead of getting the day off.

It will also go to remote learning on election day this November.

The school district made the announcement Tuesday when it released its school year calendar for this fall.

The new rules only apply to public schools. Private, parochial, and charter schools will have their own calendars.

