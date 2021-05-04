Advertisement

Sam’s Club, Walmart pharmacies offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Walmart announced it will stop selling e-cigarettes.
Walmart announced it will stop selling e-cigarettes.(Source: KFSM/CNN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsinites can now receive their COVID-19 vaccine at any Sam’s Club or Walmart pharmacy without an appointment, the company announced Tuesday.

There are 98 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in Wisconsin, the company added, that are all offering walk-in appointments.

Executive vice president of Health & Wellness Dr. Cheryl Pegus said as supply and vaccine eligibility has expanded, it has allowed to company to offer walk-ins, as supply allows, and reach more people.

“Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19,” said Dr. Pegus.

Customers and the company’s associates can also make an appointment on Walmart’s website and Sam’s Club’s website.

Walmart pharmacies are open seven days per week while Sam’s Club pharmacies are closed on Sundays. Customers are also not required to be Sam’s Club members to get their vaccine there.

The pharmacies are administering all three vaccines approved for use in the U.S.- Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Text messages between a Madison woman and her mom make it on “The Tonight Show”
Daniel Defosse says he lost thousands to a contractor who never completed the work.
Wisconsin Dells veteran loses thousands to paving scam
Suspect robs employees at Madison Culver’s
Wis. woman alleges cheese, tomato sauce fraud in Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks lawsuit
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is calling on gardeners, paddlers and...
DNR urges Wisconsinites to look out for invasive, poisonous plant

Latest News

FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for 12-15 year olds within a week
Health officials expect to throw out more COVID-19 doses as appointments decrease
(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
More than 600,000 COVID-19 cases ever reported in Wis.
Local vaccinators prep for authorization of Pfizer’s shot for 12-15 year-olds
FILE - In this March 10, 2021 file photo, a nurse carries vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine...
UW’s University Health Services offering walk-in vaccinations Tuesday